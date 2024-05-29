Sponsor

Robert “Bob” L. Williamson, of Texarkana, Texas, died on May 21, 2024, in Little Rock, Ark., at the age of 75. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Jane Williamson of Texarkana, Texas; his daughter Elizabeth Kim of Little Rock, Ark., and her husband, Peter; his daughter Sara Whitaker of Germantown, Tenn., and her husband Bryce; and four grandchildren, Loren and Ethan Kim and Graham and Nora Whitaker. He leaves behind several beloved nieces and nephews, and countless friends and “family.”

Bob and Jane met when they were children and quickly became friends. They saw each other from time-to-time over the years and reunited when they both transferred to the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. They always referred to each other as their best friend and they were married in 1971. Bob and Jane began their marriage in Bedford, England, where he honorably served in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from the University of Mississippi. For more than 40 years, Bob and Jane worked in the school business together. Bob was a teacher, a coach, and a principal in communities across Arkansas including Holly Grove, Gravette, Sulphur Rock, and Batesville.

Soon after they retired, Bob and Jane relocated to their current home in Texarkana, Texas. Over the years and through various moves, Bob and Jane built a wonderful life with faith in God at the center. They enjoyed watching their children and grandchildren grow up, they made lasting friendships and built a simple life that they have cherished. Bob’s legacy will live on through those who knew him best: put God first, take care of your family, cherish your friendships, and love deeply.

There will be a celebration of Bob’s life on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Williams Memorial United Methodist Church in Texarkana, Texas, or CARTI in Little Rock, Ark.