Robert Lee Hamilton, age 84, of Gardner, KS, passed away on June 1, 2025, in Texarkana, TX.

Bob was born on May 2, 1941, in Martha, Oklahoma, to Juanita Faye Hamilton and J.D. Hamilton. He had two sisters, Nelda and Beth, who liked to refer to him as the F.C. (favorite child of his mother). He spent his childhood and early adulthood in Martha, Oklahoma, working for his father in the wheat fields, driving a combine and swather at the early age of 6. As a high school student, Bob drove the school bus for the Martha school district during the school term. Proof that not only was Bob a hard-worker, he was also very reliable.

Bob met Joann Hokett in 1960, in Martha, Oklahoma. In 1963, Bob and Joann were united in marriage. Their union welcomed three children, Lesli, Robert, and Janet.

His family was very important to him. He was a strict parent who pushed his children to always be the best versions of themselves. If they started anything, they were expected to finish it to the best of their abilities; and to never expect anything to be handed to them. He coached his kids in their various sports from elementary school to adult summer sports. While he was able, he played softball with his adult kids. Team “HamFam.”

Bob and Joann traveled the country to attend their kids’ sporting and academic events. Oftentimes, the only parents or spectators in the stands.

Once they became grandparents, once again, they attended every academic and sporting event they could.

Bob and Joann retired together in 2006. Throughout their union, they were able to visit all 50 states. Long before GPS, Bob would study the atlas for days to find the best roads to travel for each journey. Each trip was carefully mapped out in his memory. One of their favorite places to visit was Alaska, where he drove to on five occasions. They loved to treat their children and grandchildren to family vacations such as Hawaii, Mexico, and Disney World.

In his free time, Bob enjoyed gardening, yard work, and watching the hummingbirds while sitting on his swing in his back yard. He was an avid sports fan, usually watching some sport or racing event on television.

He was preceded in death by his parents, J.D. and Juanita Hamilton, sister, Nelda Osborne, and son-in-law, Steve Dado.

Bob is survived by his wife of 62 years, Joann. His three children, Lesli Lee (Pete), Robert Hamilton (Sherry), and Janet Caudle-Hamilton (Scott). Grandchildren, Andrew Hamilton, Jacob Hamilton (Daynah), Tanner Hamilton, Payton Hamilton, Landon Hamilton, Darin Hamilton, Steven Austin Dado, and Mason Caudle-Hamilton (Jessica). Great Grandchildren, Jeice Hamilton, Isaiah Hamilton, Rowen Hamilton, Damon Hamilton, and Jasmine Hamilton. One sister, Beth Woodruff (Len), as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and loved ones.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Linden, Texas, on June 14, 2025.