Retired Texas Ranger Ronny M. Griffith of White Oak, TX, went to be with the Lord on August 20, 2024. He was born on March 25, 1951, to the late Mr. William Drummond Griffith and Mrs. Fannie Lou Griffith of New Boston, TX. Ronny was a 1969 graduate of New Boston High School and later graduated from the Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Academy in February 1972. In 1975, he married his wife of 49 years Martha Salmons Griffith of Kilgore, TX. In 1981, Ronny was promoted to Texas Ranger, where he proudly served until 2010, and later joined the Gregg County Sheriff’s Department as the Emergency Coordinator until he retired. He was a 50 year member of the Danville Lodge 101 AF&AM and member of East Mountain Baptist Church.

Ronny loved his family, friends, the outdoors, building things, football, old Westerns, animals, Whataburger, and “stirring the pot.” He will be greatly missed.

Ronny was preceded in death by his parents, brother Carroll Dan Griffith, sisters Betty Ruth Patterson, Belvia Harmon, and Barbara Shindoll.

He is survived by his wife, Martha of White Oak, daughters, Sheila Griffith and Melanie White of Mansfield, TX, and daughter Kelli Miller and husband Edwin of Palestine, TX; grandchildren, Charlotte Miller and Sean Miller, sister-in-laws, Marie Salmons Farrar of Kilgore, Elaine Salmons of Kilgore and brother-in-law, Larry Salmons of Conroe, Texas as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

Visitation will be held Saturday, September 7th, 2024 from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM and Memorial service will follow at East Mountain Baptist Church with Pastor Randy Graham and Pastor Tim Coop officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Texas Rangers Association Foundation (https://thetexasrangers.org/donate.html) in memory of Ronny Griffith. Donations can be made online or mailed to: 104 Texas Ranger Trail, Waco, TX 76706.

The family would like to thank the special ladies and men of Arbor Grace Staff, Kindful Health Hospice, the UT Health East Texas HOPE Cancer Center, MD Anderson Houston, Texas, and caregivers Chris Chadwick, Vickie Smith, and Justin Yarnell.