Roxanne Hamilton, age 64, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 8, 2024, at Reunion Plaza Senior Care. Born on February 20, 1960, in Cherry Point, North Carolina to Bill and Phyllis Herron, Roxanne was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Roxanne spent her working days as an assistant business manager. In her free time, she enjoyed her dogs, reading her bible, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. Known for her amazing sense of humor, she was often a wild card, bringing joy and laughter to those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Phyllis Herron, and her brothers, Randy Herron and Ricky Herron.

She is survived by her sons, Chad Cole of Hope, Arkansas, and Jeremy Cole and wife Sara of Wake Village, Texas; her daughter, Angie Brookover and husband Chris of Texarkana, Texas; her grandchildren, Lexis Gage of Wake Village, Texas, Christian Daniels and wife Gabby of Beaumont, Texas, Ciara Brookover of Texarkana, Texas, Seth Cole of Texarkana, Texas, and Hailey Cole of Wake Village, Texas; her great-granddaughters, K’tianna Dennard and Kailani Taylor of Wake Village, Texas; her brother, Ronny Herron and wife Perla of Omaha, Texas; her special friend, Ashley Boysen of Garland, Texas; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Garden, in Nash, Texas.