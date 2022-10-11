Advertisement

Ruby Lee Johnson, age 86, of Benton, Arkansas, formerly of Fouke, Arkansas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 9, 2022, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Johnson was born August 16, 1936, in Fouke, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of Fouke. Ruby was a homemaker and a member of Faith Chapel Pentecostal Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. Her devotion to her family and friends was beyond measure. Her first love was Jesus. You could see Jesus in the way Ruby lived her life. She was always offering up a sweet and kind prayer to the Lord on behalf of her family. She enjoyed spending her summer days outdoors working in her yard and garden. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, L. D. Johnson.

She is survived by her three daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon and William Smith of Benton, Arkansas; Sherry and Charlie Harrison of Benton, Arkansas; and Cynthia and Kenneth Lynn of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Clarence Jackson of Ontario, Canada; four grandchildren, Johnathan Bassett and his wife Willo, Dallas Brown and her husband Ryan, Ethan Tolleson, Wesley Smith and his wife Lacie, four great-grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

The family would like to thank Stacy Smith and Judy Purifoy for the love and care they gave to Ruby during her illness.

Graveside services will be at 1:00 P. M. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Rock Springs Cemetery, with Scott Wall officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

