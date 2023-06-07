Ruth Bemis

Ruth Taylor Bemis, age 96, of Redwater, Texas, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in a local nursing facility.

Mrs. Bemis was born December 11, 1926, in Honey Grove, Texas to Charles and Beulah (Clements) Taylor. She was a member of the Christian Church and was church secretary at Rose Hill Christian Church where she and her husband helped lead the youth group for many years.

Mrs. Bemis was a wonderful homemaker. She made being a homemaker look like the best job on earth. She took pride in making her house a home for her family. She was also a talented seamstress and had made many of her children’s clothing including prom and wedding dresses and she sewed for the public as well. She was a fabulous cook and made the best yeast rolls.

At one time Mrs. Bemis also worked as a childcare worker inside her home. She enjoyed gardening both vegetables and flowers and loved to be outside.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Bemis; one son-in-law, David Scurlock and one grandson, Garett York.

Survivors include her children, Brenda Scurlock of Wake Village, Texas, Peggy Wharton and her husband Walter of Redwater, Charles Bemis and his wife Mary of Redwater, and Cathy York of Redwater, Texas; twenty-three grandchildren, thirty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter named Bellemy Ruth, who was lovingly named after Grandma; two brothers, Royce Taylor and Charles Taylor; one sister, Rita Kirby; along with other relatives.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, June 9, 2023, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Pastor Todd Reed officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Thursday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

