Ruthie Pree

Ruthie Mae Pree, 102 years old, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Friday, November 5, 2021. She had been a resident for several years at Hooverwood Healthcare Center, Indianapolis, Indiana where her son, James, resides.

Ruthie was born Ruthie Mae Wyatt in Hempstead County 16 miles from Hope, Arkansas. Her parents, Malvin and Lena Wyatt were devoted and loving parents to eight children. Ruthie, the fourth child, along with the other children lived in a community called Common Hill.

Ruthie joined church at the age of nine and continued her love of God, church, family and singing in the church choir. Ruthie’s rural life was as she would say, “I love everyone,” especially her siblings who supported each other in every way. They were Mattie, Thomas, Emma, Katherine, Robert, Legacy and Mary.

Ruthie and Jordan Pree married and later moved to Texarkana, Arkansas in 1945. To this union two children were born, James and Cleotis Wayne. Ruthie enjoyed her family and working as a cook and manager at Carver Elementary School in Texarkana. She personally enjoyed cooking and sewing her own clothes, as well as babysitting and nurturing young children. She also loved gardening, a passion she passed on to James.

Through the years, Ruthie and Jordan were active members of St. James Baptist Church and currently Ruthie was an active member of Tower of Power Gospel Ministries. Both churches are in Texarkana, Arkansas.

Ruthie and Jordan had two children, James (Yolanda) and Cleotis Wayne (Gina) and they were grandparents to James’ two daughters, Jamila (Jeff) and Lateefah; and Cleotis Wayne (deceased) and Gina’s sons, Cleotis Wayne, Jr. (Ashley) and Mario.



They were also blessed to be great grandparents to Mario’s three daughters, Kiara, Jasmyn and Karrington; and Cleotis Wayne, Jr.’s daughter, Paris.

We hope to cherish Ruthie’s work and determination in life befitting her many cousins, nieces, nephews and other family members and friends.

Visitation is Sunday, November 21, 2021 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.

Service Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:00 at Tower Of Power Ministries 1500 Kline Street Texarkana with Pastor David Watson, Eulogist. Burial is at Fairhaven Cemetery under the Direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK ARE REQUIRED!

