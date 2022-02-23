Advertisement

Stephen A. Raffaelli, 79, passed away suddenly on February, 19, 2022.

Steve’s motto was “today is your best day” and had an infectious laugh that lit up every room. A kind and generous man who never met a stranger; he had zest for life and an easygoing spirit. Steve often told his family he’d never been lost a day in his life, just seen some things he didn’t plan on seeing.

Son of Ann Raffaelli (nee McPhillips) and Louis Bentley Raffaelli, Steve was born in Texarkana in 1942. A graduate of Texas High School (1960) and the University of Houston, Steve returned to Texarkana soon after graduation. First joining his Mother at Supreme Realtors before establishing Raffaelli Realtors with his brother, Tommy in 1981. Real estate was Steve’s passion. He worked tirelessly as a broker to expand the business through the years to include commercial and investment properties while advocating to maintain affordable housing options for the Texarkana community. An active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and a trustee for ARPAC; and a winner of Arkansas Realtor of the Year. In 1981 Steve’s generous heart served him well as a Realtor; he welcomed the challenge of helping others find their dream home and took great joy in seeing their home ownership dreams realized.

Steve’s family was the center of his world; his greatest achievement was his 2 children (both Realtors) and he relished his role as “Papa” to his 3 grandchildren.

Steve is survived by Debbie Rose (of Texarkana), to whom he was a kind and loving partner for more than 30 years, his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen A. Raffaelli, Jr. and Dana Raffaelli of Alexandria, Virginia, his daughter and son-in-law Virginia Ann Prazak and Jonathan Prazak of Texarkana, Texas, his three grandchildren, Trey Raffaelli (9), Celia Prazak (5), and Esmé Prazak (4), his sister Reba Ann Raffaelli of Arlington, Virginia and his brother John D. Raffaelli (Anne) of Alexandria, Virginia. As well as countless nieces and cousins who will work tirelessly to keep the memory of their beloved “Uncle Buck” alive.

He was preceded in death by his mother Ann M. Raffaelli and father Louis B. Raffaelli; two brothers, Louis Raffaelli, Jr and Tommy Raffaelli; as well as his nephew Greg Raffaelli.

Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, February 24 at 1pm at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church with burial immediately to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, February 23 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 5:00 pm. at Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Donations can be made to Father Flanagan’s Boys Town, 14100 Crawford Street, Boys Town, NE 68010