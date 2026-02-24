SPONSOR

February 23, 1948 – February 20, 2026

Stewart Angel, age 77, of Wake Village, Texas, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 20, 2026. He was born on February 23, 1948, in Fort Worth, Texas, to Joy and Truett Angel. Stewart dedicated his professional life to education, serving as a math professor at Texarkana College until his retirement. He had a passion for teaching and made a lasting impact on countless students throughout his career. In his retirement, he enjoyed playing bridge and spending time facebooking with family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joy and Truitt Angel. Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 55 years, Vicki Angel, numerous friends and former students. A visitation will be held on Saturday, February 28, 2026, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Fellowship Bible Church, 1601 Moores Lane, Texarkana, Texas 75501. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Fellowship Bible Church.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

