Ms. Susan Jean Andrews, 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas transitioned from this life to eternal rest

Thursday, April 20, 2023, at a local hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Susan Jean Andrews was gifted to the union of Nelsie Houston and T.L. Swift on Saturday,

January 29, 1949, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Susan learned the need for Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. Susan decided she

would serve him and never leave his side at that time. She graduated from Jordan High School in

Los Angeles County “Class of 1967”. She also obtained a Degree in Bookkeeping at Mt. San

Antonio College “Class of 1972”. Susan was a hard worker and obtained many career choices

throughout her years. She began working at the age of eighteen at Libby Glass in California

where she retired. Later in life, she began working for Amtrak in California and transitioned to

the Texarkana area where she worked for 30 years in total and retired. Susan just couldn’t sit still and began working for Texarkana Independent School District in the Child Nutrition

Department where she retired as of March 31, 2023.

Susan was dedicated to family and making sure everyone was fine in every aspect of life. She was

known for her sweet, kind, giving, and gentle spirit. She never met a stranger. Susan was

nicknamed “Susie Q”. We can still hear her gentle voice saying “Get It Girl” with a smile on her

face.

Susan was preceded in death by her Grandson Shemar Harris; Parents Nelsie and T.L. Swift;

Brother Tim Robinson and Sister Shelia.

Susan Leaves to cherish her memories:

One Daughter La’Toya Williams; Four Sons Terrance Stone, Jarron Williams, Toriano Williams,

and Gerald Andrews; Three Sisters Tina, Edwina, and Gurrnett; Sixteen grandchildren Sheron,

Shamaya, Shaleyah, Shakira, Shariahya, Destine, Tarrance Jr., Tasia, Ajanai, Victoria, Jarron Jr.,

Shyrah, Cameron, Jermani, Toriano Jr., and Anisha.

Susan leaves 10 Great- Grandchildren, a host of Nieces, Nephews, Family, and Friends to cherish

several unspoken memories. She has always been an angel in disguise.

Visitation Tuesday, May 1, 2023 from 3:00 – 5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service,

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM Chapelwood Gardens Mausoleum 1001 Kings Highway,

Texarkana, TX.

Hey Granny,

It’s me, Shaleyah, your granddaughter. You left us way too early. We weren’t ready

for you to go. You were the last piece of the puzzle to hold us together. Now that

you have gone home to heaven it’s not going to be easy for us. Especially for

Mama. I love you so much. You supported me through thick and thin. You were always there for me when I needed you. For that I adore you and I’ll never forget you and you will be in my heart. You fought for two whole months. You were so strong you wouldn’t let anything stop you. You kept going and going even though you were tired, your body was telling you to take a break. You kept telling yourself you have a family to take care of. You showed everyone, love. Love was all you needed in life. Thank you for the Love you gave us.

Love Shaleyah Away

Our dear loved one was called away and has gone with the lord to stay. Although

this passing makes us weep, we rejoice our loved one rests in God’s keep.

Order of service

Musical Prelude

Prayer

Song- Momma by Boys 2 Men

Reading of obituary

Song- Missing You by Brandy

Tribute from grandchildren (3 Mins)

Viewing with song Better Days

