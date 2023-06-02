Tena Marie Foster

On 5/25/2023, our mother, sister and friend transitioned. If you know her, you know that she loved God. She faithfully served her community and God’s children through worship, music ministry, and volunteering. If it is well with her soul, in time, it shall be well with ours.

II Corinthians 5:8 states “But we are confident and have a good will to be absent rather from the body, and to be present with the Lord.” We hold closely the memories that we created and shared with her in her time here with us.

Preceded in death by her parents, George Jr., and Bessie Foster, and three brothers (Robert G., Theodore, and Jay.

She leaves to cherish her memories: 3 siblings, Fernander, Deborah and Robin, two children, LaTonya and Michael, a host of nieces, nephews, sister in-laws, and dear friends to celebrate her life. And that we shall do!

Visitation Friday, June 2, 2023 from 6:00-7:00 PM. On Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:00 am CST we will celebrate her life at the Mt. Grove Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas. Body may be viewed at Mt. Grove from 9:30-10:00 AM. Interment will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. Funeral Services have been entrusted to Jones Stuart Mortuary.

In lieu of a repast, we ask that you consider volunteering or donating to a food pantry of your choice in her memory.

