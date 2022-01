Advertisement

Terrance Brooks, 34 of Texarkana, TX passed on December 19, 2021.

Visitation Friday, January 7, 2022, from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, January 8, 2022, 10:00 AM at Mt. Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Percey McCray, Eulogist, under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED