Terri Scott

SPONSOR

October 30, 1957 – April 15, 2026

Terri Faye Scott, beloved wife and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2026, at the Hospice of Texarkana, Texas. She was 68 years of age.

Born on October 30, 1957, in Texarkana, Texas, Terri was the devoted daughter of Joe Alfred Hodge and Edith Bernice Bryant Hodge.

SPONSOR

She is survived by her spouse, Lynn Scott; her children, Theresa Duran and Jody Mitcham; her grandchildren, including Kaitlin Mitcham; and her siblings, Jim Hodge and Benny Hodge. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Bernice Hodge.

Terri was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed fishing and camping. She also had a beloved corgi, Ellie Mae.

The family expresses gratitude to the Hospice of Texarkana for the compassionate care provided during her final days.

Arrangements are entrusted to Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services.

Terri will be honored and remembered by friends and family in events that will be announced in due course.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tri-State Cremation and Funeral Services, Texarkana, Arkansas.

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