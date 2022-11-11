Advertisement

Tiffany Irene Engledowl, age 45, of Plano, Texas, stepped into her heavenly home on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, after a courageous and valiant battle with cancer. She was surrounded with infinite amounts of love, the same type she radiated out to the world herself.

Tiffany was born on January 9, 1977, in Texarkana, TX, to her parents, Tommy Engledowl and Debbie Miller Broussard. Born and raised in Texarkana, she was close to numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, and grandparents, all of whom shaped her into the family-oriented person she became. Her love for family was infectious, and she prioritized her family before anything else. She had a passion for music. She and her husband, Justin traveled the country, seeing as many concerts as they could. However, their all-time favorite band was the Avett Brothers.

Tiffany graduated high school from American Christian Academy and received her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Texas A&M University at Texarkana. Tiffany started her career with Zale’s Corporation and worked with many who became great friends. She has continued her career as a Payroll analyst for Michaels Corporation.

Advertisement

God gave Tiffany a special gift, that of being a mama. Each of her four children, Levi, Canen, Harper, and Finley, are the light of her life. Her joy and pride in her children was magnetic, whether it be cheering them on at the ball field during little league or getting “lovins” or “sugars” from them as they sat in her lap. Her purpose was clearly to be a mama to her incredible children.

Tiffany was preceded in death by her brother, James Kelly Engledowl, her grandparents, Raymond and Karen Engledowl, Joe Miller, and Irene Mattson, and her step grandmother, Eulalie Broussard.

She is survived by her husband, Justin Menezes of Plano, Texas; her four children, Levi Colby-Thomas Mueller, Canen Farris Mueller, Harper Kelly Menezes, and Finley Avett Menezes; her mama and stepfather, Debbie and Paul Broussard of Texarkana, Arkansas; her daddy and stepmother, Tommy and Angie Engledowl of Texarkana, Texas; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Euo and Eunice Menezes of Cupertino, California; her stepsisters, Emily (Scott )Breaux of New Iberia, Louisiana; Fallon Williams of Texarkana, Texas; sister-in-law, Maranda(Warren) Crabtree, sister-in-law Jennifer ( Nick) Gedestad of Oakland, California, brother-in-law, Jeff (Liz) Menezes of San Jose, California; numerous aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Tiffany’s life will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, 4801 Parkway Dr., Texarkana, AR, 71854.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 A.M to 11:00 A. M.

Memorial service will begin at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Tracy Harris and Reverend Todd Reed officiating, followed by graveside service, Memorial Gardens, Texarkana, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, a children’s college fund account has been set up. Memorials may be made to account number 63000947 at any Farmers Bank and Trust location.

register online @ www.texarkanafuneralhome.com