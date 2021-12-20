Advertisement

Travis B. Braley, Jr., also known by loved ones as “B.B”, age 60, of Maud, Texas, passed away on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born on November 21, 1961, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Travis and Mary Jane Braley.

Mr. Braley spent his working days as a Truck Driver known as “Crazy Cowboy”. In his free time, he enjoyed cooking and fishing. He did everything to make sure that those who lived by him or known him were taken care of.

He was a wonderful and loving son, Dad, Pawpaw, brother, uncle, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Travis and Mary Jane Braley; his brothers, Billy Braley and Bobby Braley; and his son, Travis Brian Braley.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christie Williams, Desirae Braley, Dakotah Braley; his grandchildren, Nickolas Springer, Ryan Springer, Savannah Springer, Bentley Springer, Emily Springer; two brothers and four sisters-in-law, Gary and Phyllis Braley, Gordon and Janet Braley, Donna Braley, Rita Braley; stepmother, Karol Braley; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas. Interment will be in Old Union Cemetery, Simms, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

