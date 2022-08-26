Advertisement

Tyrione My-Kayaion J-Chinion Franks 17, of Texarkana, AR transitioned from works to reward on Sunday, August 7, 2022 in Texarkana, TX. Tyrione was a student at Arkansas High School, who was a devoted free spirited young man, showing love to everyone and loving his life. He loved mastering and being a champion of his X-box. He was loved by all that knew him and constantly loving and caring for his siblings, cousins and friends.

He leaves to cherish a legacy of love and warm memories:

Mother: Ashley LaShae Franks

Grandmother: Betty Franks

Two Sisters: SheK’yuaria Wilson & Tasymine Davis

One Brother: JaQuwakari Wilson



Host of other uncles, aunts, relatives and friends.

We extend a special thank you to the management and team of What-a-Burger and Life House Church of Texarkana. May God continue to bless each of you.

Memorial Celebration of Love will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 12:00 PM at Life House of Texarkana 915 East Street, Texarkana, AR with Rev. Willie Harris, Eulogist.



MASK ARE REQUIRED