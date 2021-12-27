Vera Maxine Clayton

Advertisement

Maxine Clayton, age 81, of Atlanta, Texas, went to be with the Lord, Friday, December 24, 2021 at her sons home, with her family. She was born on January 7, 1940 in Shreveport, Louisiana. Maxine was retired from Brooks Hospital after 27 years and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and shopping but her greatest joy was her family.

Maxine is preceded in death by her husband, Lester Clayton; her father and step mother, Johnny and Irene Hale; her mother, Eula Bell Hale; brother, Charles Hale; step brother, Larry Green; granddaughter, Heather Marie Clayton; and her very best friend, Gurtie Bonner.

She is survived by two sons, Lester Clayton, Jr and wife Brenda of Atlanta, Texas, Marc Clayton and wife Amanda of Bloomburg, Texas; five grandchildren, Jena Littlejohn and husband Shon, Brittney Johnston and husband Brian, Jesse Clayton and wife Meghann, Shannon Clayton, Jaqueline Carver; eleven great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am, Wednesday, December 29, 2021, in the Hanner Funeral Service Chapel, with Bro. Gary Terry officiating.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at Hanner Funeral Service.

Interment will be in O’Farrell Cemetery.



The family will be receiving friends at Maxine’s house.

