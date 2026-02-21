SPONSOR

November 18, 1934 – February 19, 2026

Verla Mary Griffin, age 91, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Thursday, February 19, 2026 from the effects of dementia. Mrs. Griffin was born November 18, 1934 in Leesville, Louisiana. She was a homemaker and member of the Pisgah Baptist Church. She loved cooking, fishing, gardening and her four fur babies. She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Harold Hays Griffin; one sister and two brothers, Eva, Huey and Dan. She is survived by one son, Harold D. Griffin of Fouke, Arkansas; one daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Ricky Turney of Fouke, Arkansas; three grandchildren, Brandon Turney and wife Carrie, Rachel Turney and Jared Turney and wife Megan; six great grandchildren, Hadyn, Alannah, Channing, MaKaylah, Wyatt and Presley; two nieces, Mavis Hampton and Ruth Sheller; one special friend and caregiver, Janice Hampton and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday at the Pisgah Baptist Church with Rev. James Hensley officiating. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery under direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Pallbearers will be Harold Griffin, Brandon Turney, Jared Turney, Hadyn Turney, Jeff Coker and Rodney Watkins. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 6-8 P.M. Memorial donations can be made to the Independence Cemetery Fund c/o Gracie Coker, 4805 MC 43, Fouke, AR 71837

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

