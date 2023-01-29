Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

John Virgil House, age 96, of Hooks, Texas, died Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Hospice of Texarkana.

Mr. House was born September 22, 1926, in Avery, Texas to John Henry and Norma (Norris) House. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and served in World War II. Mr. House was retired from Red River Army Depot where he was a machine shop supervisor and was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church in Hooks. He loved to tinker in his shop repairing and building any and everything.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Virgil Lee House and one brother, Bealy Edward House.

Survivors include his wife of 76 years, Ruth House of Hooks; two grandsons, Ronald House and wife Samantha of Texarkana and Donald House of Hooks; one sister, Sandra Morris of Texarkana and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Dr. Kyle Peters officiating.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Drive, Texarkana, Texas 75503.

