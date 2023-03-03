Advertisement

Virgil Williams was born June 1, 1955 in Ashdown, Arkansas to the late Lonnie and Perley Richards Williams. He departed this life on Friday, February 24th at Little River Memorial Hospital in Ashdown, Arkansas.

Virgil attended school at Little River County Training School/Ashdown High School, where he graduated in 1973.

Virgil confessed Christ at an early age and united with the Haney Creek Missionary Baptist Church. He later united with Red Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon, Assistant Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher, Member of the Brotherhood, Choir, Male Chorus and Van Driver.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Lonnie and Perley Williams, one brother: James Davis; one sister: Earlee Fitzgerald.

Left to cherish his precious memories: His loving wife of eighteen years, Shirley Williams, two daughters: Shayla Williams, Nashville AR; Karla (Patrick) Sims, Richmond, TX; two sons: Roderick (Pamela) Piggee, Ashdown, AR and Kevin (Ashley) Piggee, Stafford, TX; six brothers: W. D.(Margaret) Davis, Omaha, NE, Nathaniel (Martha) Williams, Little Rock, AR; Tracey Rhone, Manamas, Bahrain, Patrick (Rolisha) Rhone, Calvin (Katrina) Rhone, and Corey Rhone all of Ashdown, AR; five sisters: Fancye Williams, Moreno Valley, CA, Ocie (Floyd) Smith, Linda Rhone, Stacey Rhone all of Ashdown, AR and Tamiko ( Kevin) Parrish, Springville, LA.

11 grandchildren, 1great grandchild, 1 special aunt; Mary Williams, Ashdown, AR and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, March 3, 2023 from

3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM Red Oak Grove in Ashdown, AR. Burial in Rhodes Cemetery.

