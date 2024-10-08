Sponsor

Virginia ‘Ginny” Ruth Dowdle, age 85, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, at The Villa in Texarkana. She was born on July 9, 1939, in Crockett, Texas, to Paxton and Ruby Lively.

Mrs. Dowdle spent her working days as a teacher. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, garden club and spending time with family and friends. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church- Moores Lane- where she enjoyed Agape Sunday School Class. She was also an active member of the Daisy Garden Club. Her family described her as fun, loyal, creative, adventurous, and witty. She was a wonderful and loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon Dowdle; parents Paxton and Ruby Lively; and brother James Lively.

Left to cherish her memories are daughters Marla Jones, Deanna Honea and husband Phillip; grandchildren Parker and Preston Jones; sister Corrine Dickey; brother-in-law Bob Dowdle and wife Norma; sister-in-law Joy McLemore and husband Bobby; a very dear friend Lon Watters, numerous nieces, nephews, and many other close friends.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 19, 2024, at First Baptist Church Moores Lane in the Atrium with Bryan Bixler officiating the service.