Virginia ‘Janie’ Jane Boswell

Virginia Jane (Janie) Boswell, age 95, of Dallas, Texas, passed away on May 7, 2023.

She was born on June 12, 1927, in Morris County, Texas to Edward and Annie Lou Foster.

After graduating High School in 1943, she worked at the Runnels Army Camp in Hooks, TX where she met her future husband, James Joel Boswell, who was delivering milk to her home where she was living. They married in June of 1947 and she worked until her first son David, was born in 1952 then she became a stay-at-home mom until her second son, Don, who was born in 1956, started school in 1963.

Janie then worked as a bookkeeper for Barfield’s Furniture Store and, later, for New Boston Motors from 1963 until her retirement in 1995. She always said “I did everything at the dealership except work on cars.”

She was a long-time member of the New Boston Church of Christ where she served in various capacities while her husband was an elder at the church.

She loved to cook and work in her garden. She loved to shell purple hull peas, make home-made pickles and very special brown sugar cookies. She also loved to travel, taking many tours around North America, from Mexico to Alaska and Canada. She spoke of visiting every state in the union except Idaho. She said “I flew over Idaho once, but that didn’t count.”

She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Annie Lou Foster, her husband James Joel Boswell, her brothers Louis, Lemon, W.G and Roy Foster and her grandson Joshua Boswell.

She is survived by her two sons and their wives, David and Claudia Boswell of Newnan, Georgia, and Donald and Janice Boswell of Dallas, Texas; five grandchildren James Boswell of China, Andrew and Susie Boswell of Amarillo, Jacob and Melanie Boswell of Dallas and Danielle and Travis Webster of Rowlett; Two Great-Grandsons, Joshua and Ryder Webster of Rowlett, TX.

There will be a celebration of her life on Wednesday May 10, 2023 at the New Boston Church of Christ at 11 AM. Family will receive visitors at 10 AM and interment to follow at Ringwood Cemetery.

