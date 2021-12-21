Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Weaver P. Mills, Jr. was born April 13, 1931 and grew up in the Old Union community of Bowie County, Texas. His parents were Weaver P. Mills, Sr. and Ida Lucille Hillis. He passed away December 20, 2021. He graduated from James Bowie High School, Simms, Texas in 1948. After high school, Mr. Mills started work at Red River Army Depot, 13 September 1928. His first tenure of employment was a four year Automotive Apprentice Program, after which he worked in the Depot Shops for a number of years.

Mr. Mills worked with a Special Weapons Program for several years. Later he began a new career in electronics and the Chaparral Missile Program. Eventually, he promoted to a supervisory position and served as Branch/Division chief the last 14 years of his career. He retired as a WS-16 in December of 1988 after 40 years of service.

Mr. Mills was a volunteer member, for 18 years, of the Arkansas Wing Civil Air Patrol, serving as Mission Pilot. Duties involved searching for downed aircraft, and he could tell many stories of search and rescue. He served as Squadron Commander of the Texarkana Composite Squadron on two separate occasions. Flying was his favorite hobby. He also enjoyed ranching, and at one time had a herd of F1 Cross Angus cattle. For a time he served in the Texas National Guard, 49th Armored Division.

Mr. Mills was a member of the New Boston Church of Christ for 67 years and served for a period of time as a deacon and later as an elder. He also did fill-in preaching and taught Bible classes for many years. Diligent Bible study was his passion and he enjoyed sharing the “Good News” with others. He was a respected Bible scholar and his interpretation and advice were often sought by others. He provided them in a considerate and thoughtful manner, while staying with the Biblical principle.

Mr. Mills was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a highly principled individual and greatly respected in his community. So long as his health permitted, Weaver did numerous repair and maintenance chores for widows and disabled among his Church family. He possessed a wealth of electrical, mechanical, plumbing and carpentry knowledge and was usually able to make the needed repairs always pro bono.

Survivors include his loving wife Gerry Mills of New Boston, Texas; son Phil Mills and spouse Pamela Mills of Texarkana, Tx; daughter Glenda Hinton and spouse Loren Hinton of DeQueen, AR; grandson Michael Todd Mills and spouse Melissa Mills; great grandson Logan Mills and great granddaughter Caroline Mills of Valparasiso, IN; granddaughter Brittany Mills MacHauer and spouse Malcolm MacHauer, and great grandsons Tanner Cole MacHauer, Hudson Alexander MacHauer and great granddaughter Adaline Claire MacHauer of Baton Rouge, LA; granddaughter Kirbi Hinton of Greenbriar, AR; brother Jay Mills and spouse Charlotte Mills of Texarkana, TX; sister-in-law Carrie Lynn Dickson of Wake Village, TX; nieces Kathy Howard and spouse Dan Howard of Reno, NV; Donna Scholberg and spouse Eric Scholberg of Sparks, NV; nephew Chris Mills and spouse Kim Mills of Coral Springs, FL; nephew Dean Mills and spouse Mona Mills of Texarkana, TX; and niece Lisa Mills Pirtle and spouse Raffe Pirtle of Stockton, CA TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Weaver and Ida Mills, his first wife, Frances Evelyn Purtle Mills in 1994, his sister Shirley Crawford and granddaughter Kassi Loren, and a special Uncle Jack Mills.



Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, December 22, 2021at Church of Christ, New Boston with Rev. Marvin Weir officiating. Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. before services.

