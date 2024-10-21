Sponsor

William “Bill” Hiram Yarnell was born in Little Rock, Arkansas on July 14, 1943, and departed this life on October 17, 2024. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Mildred, and his brother, Mark.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christine, two sons and their families, William and Christina, their sons, Jacob, Nathanial, Wills, and Jase, of Austin, Texas, Ryan and Alexa, their sons, Hiram and Lyle, of Manhattan, Montana, sister Mary Lynn Cheever and husband, Ned, of Texarkana, niece Shannon White and husband Wade of Nashville, Arkansas, niece Jennifer Hoenig, and husband Greg, of Sanger, Texas, niece Ashley Baskette and husband Kevin, of Eads, Tennessee, and nephew Nick Yarnell and wife Amanda of Knoxville, Tennessee, sister-in-law Nancy Yarnell of Eads, Tennessee, and his beloved dog, Lady Bird.

Ironically, Bill’s younger brother, Mark, passed away on the same morning in Memphis after a long illness, leaving his wife, Nancy, and their Tennessee families.

Bill was retired from a career with Texarkana Water Utilities. He was a Christian and a family man devoted to his boys and their families. An avid sportsman, he enjoyed a life of hunting and fishing, as well as hiking with Christine.

Pallbearers are Chris Barton, Rick Barton, William Yarnell, Jr., Ryan Yarnell, Justin White, Johnny See, and Nick Yarnell.

The funeral service will be at the Texarkana Funeral Home on Texas Boulevard on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at 2:00 PM.

Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

The family requests donations in lieu of flowers to the Shriners Children’s Hospitals or Texarkana Animal League.