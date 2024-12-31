Sponsor

Willis Lee Niemeyer Jr., age 82, of Redwater, Texas passed away peacefully Sunday, December 29, 2024, at his home.

Willis was born January 5th, 1942, in Texarkana, Texas. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and woodworking.

He is preceded in death by his parents Blanche Niemeyer and Willis Niemeyer Sr.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Linda Niemeyer, his sister, Dianne Tyrone, 4 children, Greg Niemeyer, Kim Icenhower, Susan Worrell, and Joe Conway, 8 grandchildren, and a number of great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Matt Graves officiating.

Visitation will start an hour before.