Wilma Ruth Carson Wheat was born in Texarkana, Texas on August 11, 1954 to the late Charlie and Ruthie Carson. She met and married the late Cornelius Wheat and was married to him for 30 plus years.

She worked throughout her life doing CNA and Housekeeping. She loved being around her family and growing her plants.

She was preceded to Glory by her Mom and Father, three Brothers: Willie Ray Murphy, Charlie Robinson and James Carson. One Grand-Daughter: Da’Miyah Carson.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

Sons: Shawn (Sherry) Carson, Dewayne Carson, Derrick (Qutina) Carson and Michael Wheat.

Daughters: Karen Wheat and Cornelia Wheat.

Brothers: Calvin Carson and Marvin Carson.

Sisters: Debra Ware, Janet (Steve) Matlock, Lesia Carson and Diedre (Joe) Nelson.

Close Friends: Ronnie (Natlie) Shaw and many Grands and Great-Grands, Nieces, Nephews, Great Nieces and Nephews, Cousins, Aunts, Uncles and other Relatives and Friends.

Visitation Friday, May 19, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Saturday, May 20, 2023 11:00 AM with Pastor David Wilson, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

