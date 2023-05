Advertisement

Friday:

Twisted Fork: Seth Reid

67 Landing: The Tailgate Poets, 7:30PM

Fat Jacks: Paul Holder And The Hot Snakes

Redbone Magic Brewing: Danny Maxey and Gang, 7-10

1923 Banana Club: The SmittyG Experience

Saturday:

Twisted Fork: Moss Brothers

67 Landing: Trophy Husband, 7:30PM

Fat Jacks: The C.B.G. Band

Redbone Magic Brewing: Honey, 7PM

1923 Banana Club: Majestic Jazz