Peak Fighting Provides Weekend of Excitement

Texarkana’s local MMA fight promotion, Peak Fighting hosted two nights of fights over the weekend. “PF6 Domination” and “PF7 Proving Ground” took place at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center. Both nights were sold-out to the capacity allowed by the Arkansas State Health Department. The events were sanctioned and observed in person by the Arkansas State Athletic Commission.

Having attended Saturday’s fights, this reporter observed how Peak Fighting put on an electric, family-friendly event and gave their audience a great show.

Fighters indeed traveled from far and wide to compete in Texarkana over the weekend. From the multi-cultural and diverse crowd, one could hear passionate appeals in Spanish, French, and English cheering on their favorite fighters.

Just being in a crowd again felt special and refreshing. Hearing the collective “ohs” of a hard strike, or the crowd collectively holding silent as the action unfolds.

The events that have taken place at the Arkansas Convention Center are seamless and well planned. Entering, getting passes, and finding your seat is effortless. The lighting and sound production is first-rate. One immediately is overtaken by the “Big-Fight” atmosphere created.

The U.S. Army Colorguard presented our Nations colors during the National Anthem. Additionally, representatives offered career information and the chance to win a drone and a PS5.

Peak Fightig’s next event is Friday, February 20th, at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds in Little Rock. Get Tickets here.

Information about PF8 Winter Storm, from PeakFighting.com, “It might be cold outside, but the team at Peak Fighting is bringing back another night filled with MMA action. The venue at the Arkansas State Fairground in Little Rock will make you forget the chill of winter as the fighters put on a show for all of the Little Rock fans.”

Promoter Bryan Poe said that Texarkana can expect Peak Fighting to return in early summer. Details to follow as information becomes available.

