Texarkana Twins Add Four Northeastern Players for the 2020 Season

The Texarkana Twins are excited to announce the addition of INF Casey Rother, C Ricardo Leonett, OF Dominick Trevinio, and OF Jake Slunder.

Casey Rother is a Tamaqau, Pennsylvania native. He appeared in 32 games for Lehigh during the shortened 2020 baseball season, hit .233, drove in 10 runs for the Mountain Hawks, and had 6 multi hit games. Before joining Lehigh, he was named the Pottsville Republican-Herald Offensive Player in 2017 as he hit .472 with 10 and 2 home runs.

Ricardo Leonett is a Caracas, Venezuela native. He appeared in 48 games for Frank Phillips College during the shortened 2020 baseball season, hit .403, drove in 57 runs for the Plainsmen, and had 11 home runs. He also had 18 doubles, 2 triples and an impressive slugging percentage of .772.

Dominick Trevinio is an Edmond, Oklahoma native. The Junior from Akron started in 8 games during the shortened 2020 baseball season excelling in the outfield getting 12 putouts and an impressive fielding percentage of 1.000%. Before joining the Zips, Dominick Trevinio hit .403, drove in 57 runs for the Northern Oklahoma College Plainsmen, and had 11 home runs.

Jake Slunder is a Cabot, Arkansas native. The redshirt junior from Murray State appeared in 56 games during the shortened 2020 baseball season, hit .294, drove in 13 runs for the Racers, and had 5 stolen bases on 7 attempts. He also had 20 hits including: five doubles, one triple and two home runs

The Twins open the 2020 season at home against the Amarillo Sod Dogs on June 30 at 7:05 PM. This is slated to be the most exciting TCL season ever, with five minor league organizations being added to the league.

