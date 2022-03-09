2022 Cheltenham Festival Preview

Advertisement

Cheltenham Festival 2022 features 28 races across four days of racing. We’ve picked out a selection of horses to watch at this year’s festival.

Constitution Hill – Supreme Novices Hurdle

Day One kicks off with the Supreme Novices Hurdle where Tolworth Hurdle winner Constitution Hill is fancied over a strong field including Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon, and Kilcruit.

Edwardstone – Arkle Chase

It’s no surprise to see Edwardstone top the Arkle Chase betting. A dominant win in February’s Kingmaker Novices’ Chase at Warwick confirmed his credentials.

In addition to good previous outings at Cheltenham Festival with sixth place finish in the 2019 Supreme Hurdle and fifth in the 2021 County Hurdle.

Blue Lord is amongst a plethora of strong contenders as well as the improving Third Time Lucki. However, Edwardstone is backed to confirm his favourite tag.

Honeysuckle – Champion Hurdle

2021 Champion Hurdle winner Honeysuckle looks destined for a repeat success in Tuesday’s feature race. Even even as an odds on favourite, it’s tough to oppose Henry De Bromhead’s horse. Especially with her Irish Champion Hurdle win giving ideal preparation for this two-mile test.

Those with each-way claims include Appreciate It, Teahupoo, and 2020 race winner Epatante.

Shishkin – Champion Chase

On Wednesday’s card, Shishkin heads the market in the Champion Chase. Based on his narrow recent win over Energumene at Ascot, this race could be too close to call. However, Shishkin is fancied to show his class and add to last year’s Champion Chase triumph.

Tiger Roll – Cross Country Chase

Double Grand National winner Tiger Roll is favoured for the Cross Country Chase. Winner of this race three times before, its hard to look past Tiger Roll’s past Cheltenham form and popularity.

Bob Olinger – Turner’s Novices Chase

Day three sees Bob Olinger strongly backed for the first race. Impressive winner of the 2021 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, his jumping is the only big question mark.

Paisley Park – Stayers Hurdle

The Stayers Hurdle looks wide open. The testing three mile distance will see a battle between the likes of Flooring Porter, Champ, and Klassikal Dream. Also, Paisley Park showed good form in January’s Cheltenham trials. Despite being heavily backed in since, Paisley Park likes the Cheltenham course and could be a shrewd bet.

Pied Piper – Triumph Hurdle

Vauban and Pied Piper will be battling for supremacy. The latter edged a half length win Punchestown back in December.



This renewal looks desperately close, but Pied Piper is preferred, particularly if available at a bigger price on the day.

Galvin – Gold Cup

The final day of Cheltenham Festival 2022

sees a strong Gold Cup field headed by Galvin and A Plus Tard. The former is favoured after his Savills Chase win at Leopardstown in December. Galvin also won the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham 2021, and Gordon Elliott’s horse looks too strong to ignore.

2021 winner Minella Indo and Protektorat also have plenty of each-way support in a strong renewal.

