Changing UK Gambling, One Player at a Time. CasinoAlpha’s Methods

Get a behind-the-scenes view on an advertiser that claims to make things differently in a world of copycats. Discover the 4 main pillars that define CasinoAlpha’s approach to changing UK gambling.

Who is behind-the-scenes?

A team of casino enthusiasts set on changing UK gambling through state-of-the-art, educational advertising. The different academic backgrounds make CasinoAlpha an educational project where fairness and transparency are defined. Basically, through this project their team empowers UK players with experience-based tips, expert-vetted knowledge, and offers educational services freely.

Responsible advertising

With the 2005 Act and the UKGC’s emergence, the way British players experience casinos has changed dramatically. All online and offline casino operators must follow a distinct set of rules to be granted a working permit. That already makes gambling safer. Still, not all work is done.

Advertisement

Advertisers, too, must act following a legal code. For us, that’s not a hurdle at all. It’s only natural that one should not lure players in by overemphasizing the positive dimensions of gambling.

So, we strive to maintain a balanced view while providing players with the required know-how to control their sessions more effectively and prevent nefarious consequences.

Better, Safer UK Gambling

The rapidly evolving UK gambling market requires CasinoAlpha to update the analysis methods constantly. However, we’ve constructed our approach based on 4 fundamental pillars that will not change:

A thorough research process

Unbiased ratings and opinions

Insider tips for better session control

A high level of security

How we review

CasinoAlpha verifies the technical parameters and assesses the quality of the services provided. To make our reviews as relevant as possible, we’ve designed them to simulate a player’s experience.

Background checks

The preliminary part of any casino review is studying its background. CasinoAlpha makes sure the parent company is licensed in the UK and looks up its reputation.

Technical inspection

Then, we browse through the casino’s website to get an overview of its functionality. We watch for bugs or technical anomalies that may appear when you try to use the Chat feature, find the Terms and Conditions or access the casino’s game list.

Hands-on service assessment

Another distinctive feature of our review process is our hands-on testing of their services. In that vein, we try out the available deposit methods, claim the bonuses, and play, just as a regular player would do.

Thus, we ensure the casino is fair, and the services you’re getting are up to par. If we feel any aspect needs improvement, we note it accordingly.

Unbiased ratings and opinions

A multi-leveled rating completes the picture of our review process and allows for quick comparison between casinos. We rate 6 different aspects – User Experience, Payments, Games, Bonuses, and Responsible Gambling – to provide a complete yet condensed assessment.

In truth, we haven’t found the perfect 5-star online casino yet, and it’s unlikely we’ll find it soon. Still, you can use our ratings to fine-tune your search by what counts the most for you.

So, the aim of rating UK casinos is to educate consumers. Consequently, our ratings are not influenced by the monetary compensation we receive as advertisers. We believe that objective reviews can help drive the industry forward by fostering a beneficial form of competition between casinos.

The gambler’s assistant

In our view, player education can be a significant source of positive change for gamblers in the UK and elsewhere. That’s why we sneak in helpful financial and gameplay tips right in our reviews to help you manage your session better.

As passionate researchers, we cover various geeky topics and present them in a more user-friendly manner. For instance, the average player may need a mediator to understand the ‘legalese’ of gambling laws and reforms.

Although we always promote a do-it-yourself approach, you may not have the time or desire to go through mountains of paperwork.

You can learn by trial and error, but it’s better to hear what the experienced have to say, especially when it comes to your money, safety, and quality of entertainment in gambling online.

How we enhance security

More and more UK gamblers steer to playing online, which means previous worries about paying and playing online have largely vanished. Indeed, that’s due to a corresponding increase in casinos’ security, a consequence of UK gambling regulations.

However, we don’t take these matters for granted. Before advising you to gamble at a particular casino, we perform our own security checks.

First, we examine cybersecurity to ensure you’re safe from data theft and the like. While the casino may be well-intentioned, there can always be breaches and vulnerabilities that hackers may prey on. A casino website’s security protocols are periodically inspected, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Second, we enhance security by raising awareness about practices that may be considered foul play but aren’t technically offenses punishable by gambling laws.

Case in point

For instance, a casino may go to great lengths to delay your cashouts. They may try a seemingly legal route and ask you to provide various documents as part of internal verifications or anti-money laundering checks. But then it’s been 2 weeks, and they’re still processing your request and still not a trace of your money.

While opening a dispute would get you out of a situation like this, you’d probably want to know a casino employs such practices beforehand.

Constantly striving for excellence

Globally, the online gambling industry is on an ascending trend, as experts predict rampant growth in the coming years. While other markets may adopt a model that seeks growth through whatever means, the UK segment – both player and service providers – is known to dance to a different drumbeat.

Here, the focus is on how to drive the industry forward while also positively reinforcing addiction awareness and responsible play. The two don’t seem to go hand in hand and may pose an extra challenge to advertisers like us.

Indeed, we’re called to advertise responsibly for gambling – an activity that’s been long associated with reckless behavior. At CasinoAlpha, we gladly accept the challenge to constantly refine our services to better come in the player’s aid.

-In Collaboration with ISmartMedia