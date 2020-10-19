Why Are Gambling Laws Relaxed In Nearby Colorado?

Advertisement

Attitudes towards gambling in the states have changed over the years. Up until two years ago, Nevada was the only state that could legally regulate and offer sportsbooks to the public. However, since New Jersey requested the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to overturn the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act (PASPA: the federal law initiated in 1992, which stopped states from legally offering sports betting and casino facilities). New Jersey’s appeal succeeded, and PASPA was declared unconstitutional on May 14th, 2018.

As of October 12th, 2020, 23 states have permitted and started regulated sports betting. States authorizing sports betting includes Iowa, Washington, Pennsylvania, and Colorado. However, Texas is yet to join the ranks to allow Texans to put bets on their favorite sports.

This post touches upon the legislation adopted by Colorado and Texas. Alongside, the reasons that have led to Colorado’s gambling rules being much more relaxed than Texas.

Colorado Sports Betting

Although Colorado has succumbed to progressive thinking throughout history, such as supporting the use of marijuana and same-sex marriage. Its gambling sphere has remained restricted. For instance, since 1991, casino gaming, in particular, was permitted but limited to three small towns located in the Rockies.

Furthermore, Colorado endured an uphill struggle to push a bill through that would permit sports betting in the state. Obstacles such as the Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR) meant the new potential ruling had to be then voted upon by the state’s citizens. Moreover, while drafting the ballot, TABOR added text to the measure, making the prospect of Colorado sports betting appear as a tax hike. For instance, gambling operators must adhere to a 10% tax charge.

Despite TABORs content, in November 2019, 20,000 people in Colorado voted for sports betting to be legalized. And even though the pandemic caused numerous significant sports leagues to shut down earlier this year, sports betting became legal in Colorado on May 1st, 2020.

identifies significant sports betting companies, regulated and active in CO for people to place safe and fair sports bets on.

Additional rules for sports betting in CO include; Coloradans must be over 21 to place bets. Plus, in some cases, there are limits on how much each person can bet. For instance, casino games such as poker, roulette, and back jack are available to play in land-based casinos and online. However, games such as these are subject to a $100 limit. On the other hand, land-based and online sportsbooks can set their own limits.

Texas Gambling Rules

Texas is a hotspot for sports fans that love major sporting events such as the NFL. According to predictions by Eilers & Krejcik, a research firm for gaming, if Texas permits sports betting, it would rank as the second-largest sports betting state in America.

The Texas government is currently in the process of legalizing sports betting. Texas representative, Eddie Lucio III, put forward a bill highlighting the rules and regulations that the sportsbook would need to follow. The specification included sportsbook companies must initially apply for a permit and pay a fee of $250,000. Plus, operators must also add a tax charge to each bet made, at a rate of 6.25%. However, as with other gambling bills introduced over previous years for review and approval, they have often been pushed to the wayside. Thus, it’s unlikely the bill will be approved, at least not in the near future.

Without permitting gambling, particularly sports betting in Texas, a significant problem still stands in illegal gambling. Despite Texan law and a misdemeanor fine of $500 for those who place bets illegally, Texan sports fans are taking their chances and using offshore companies to place their bets. With that in mind, is experiencing a missed opportunity and a problem with public safety. For example, Texas will continue to miss out on a significant amount of income from tax, while other operators continue profiting from Texans bets. Plus, Texans will continue to place bets with illegal bookmakers, some of which may be operating unfairly and unsafely.

Although Texas may be vehemently against most games of chance, it makes minor exceptions for licensed games such as the lottery, bingo, and raffles for charitable causes.

Texas and Colorado Rivalry

It’s not uncommon for states to have perceptions about each other – ones of which aren’t always incredibly kind. Ask any Texan or Coloradan, and they’re bound to have an opposing opinion or thoughts about the other.

Additionally, now that Colorado can place sports bets. Which is something Texans would love to do legally. This is another reason for Colorado and Texas to continue their ongoing feud. And this hostility is likely to surface during the next Tomato war!

The tomato war represents Texans and Coloradan’s distaste for one another. It’s an event conjured by Taylor Adams in 1982 and finished in 1991. Yet relaunched in 2011, and opposing states can meet and exercise their animosity, by hurling tomatoes at each other in Twin Lakes, where the event’s proceeds go to a good cause.

Why Gambling Laws Are Relaxed in Colorado

Colorado has experienced a struggle to get the sports betting act permitted and regulated in their state. However, a few factors that may have stimulated Colorado to relax its rules is the potential to accrue tax, which can be invested back into the economy. Plus, Colorado can prevent players from overspending or gambling irresponsibly with limits on wagers placed at casinos.

Moreover, Colorado arguably has some state governors that are open to progressive thinking. Plus, the backing of 20,000 votes signifying people wanting to have access to sportsbook activities.

On the other hand, Texas is one of the most conservative states in the US. They are unlikely to permit gambling other than the lottery and bingo anytime soon. Although, it would undoubtedly be within Texas’s interest to do so, in terms of the potential financial gains and the ability to make the act of betting safer. Texans will no longer need to bet illegally, or step over into the territory of their rivals, Colorado, to place a bet.

