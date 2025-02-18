Freddy’s Frozen Custard Coming to Texarkana

Sponsor

According to documents filed with the State of Texas Freddy’s Frozen Custard will soon be building a new location on Mall Drive near Texas Roadhouse in Texarkana, Texas.

According to the filing construction is scheduled to begin in early March with a completion date of late Summer 2025.

The 3,026 square foot fast food restaurant is projected to cost $3,800,000.

Freddy’s is an American fast-casual restaurant chain based in Wichita, Kansas. Its menu includes steakburgers, Vienna Beef hot dogs, and chicken sandwiches. The company also provides frozen custard and specialty sundaes.

Filings also indicate that a Panera Bread will soon be constructed in the old Texas Roadhouse building on St. Michael Drive.