🌿⚔️ Spring Awakening Viking Festival Returns to Fouke March 21–22, 2026 ⚔️🌿

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The spirit of the Viking age is set to rise again in Fouke as the Spring Awakening Viking Festival returns for its fourth year on March 21–22, 2026, at The Dancing Ranch Farm. This two‑day, family‑friendly celebration blends history, adventure, and community into one immersive weekend designed for all ages — pets included.

Held on the Spring Equinox, the festival transforms the farm into a living Viking‑era village complete with reenactors, artisans, entertainers, and hands‑on activities. Guests can expect a full lineup of attractions, including:

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⚔️ Festival Highlights

Highland Games & Strongman Events

Live Entertainment featuring musicians, fire spinners, and blacksmith demonstrations

Authentic Viking & Renaissance‑style crafts

Over 25 artisan vendors offering handmade goods

Axe‑throwing, tug‑of‑war, and interactive activities

Food trucks serving turkey legs (Chef Slugazz), crawfish boil (Dancing Ranch Farm Concessions), and Mexican cuisine (The Rolling Avocado)

This year’s main attraction is the Archers of Arrows, a renowned performance group specializing in horseback archery demonstrations that bring ancient skills to life in a thrilling display of precision and horsemanship.

Adding to the excitement, the festival will welcome The Arkansas Meadery, the first fully licensed meadery in the state. They are debuting a special limited‑edition mead crafted exclusively for the event, giving guests a unique taste of Viking‑inspired tradition.

🌱 Community at the Heart

The Spring Awakening Viking Festival is more than entertainment — it’s a community‑building effort. Local Boy Scouts Troop 11 plays an active role each year, assisting with operations and hosting their own booth and activities designed specifically for festival guests.

“Our goal is to bring fun, meaningful experiences to the youth and families of the Ark‑La‑Tex,” said McKayla Cox, SAF Coordinator. “We’re essentially a Renaissance festival set in the Viking age. Dressing up is welcome but never required — everyone is invited to come as they are and enjoy the weekend.”

🎟️ Ticket Information

At the Gate:

$20 – One‑day pass

$30 – Weekend pass

$10 – Primitive camping pass (tents; RVs welcome but no hookups)

FREE – Children 10 & under

FREE – Highland Games demonstration on Sunday

📍 Location

The Dancing Ranch Farm

490 Miller County Rd 218

Fouke, Arkansas

🔗 Tickets & Details

https://www.hypeconevents.com/springawakeningfestival

With live entertainment, unique vendors, thrilling demonstrations, and a welcoming atmosphere, the Spring Awakening Viking Festival promises a weekend full of adventure and memory‑making for families across the region. Skål to spring, community, and stories shared under open skies.