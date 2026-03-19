TTPD Seeks Help Identifying Best Buy Shoplifting Suspects

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The Texarkana Texas Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two shoplifting suspects who targeted the local Best Buy.

According to TTPD, the man and woman entered the store together and helped themselves to several hundred dollars worth of video games before walking out without paying. A few days later, the woman returned alone for a second round of theft.

Police noted that during the first visit, the pair had a young girl with them — believed to be their child.

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“Not exactly the kind of life lessons you hope to pass down to your kid,” TTPD said in a social media post.

Anyone who recognizes either suspect is asked to contact TTPD directly at 903-798-3116 or leave an anonymous tip with Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com for a possible cash reward.