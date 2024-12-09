Sponsor
10-YEAR-OLD GIRL REPORTED MISSING/ENDANGERED FROM
MILLER COUNTY
December 9, 2024
Name: Chevelle Cummings (pictured in the dress she was last seen in)
Age: 10
Missing from: Miller County, east of Texarkana
Description: White Female / 5′ 2″ / 120 pounds
Hair: Brown, shoulder length / Eyes: Brown
Chevelle was last seen at her Dooley Ferry Road home on December 9, 2024, around 1 a.m. She was last seen wearing a leopard print dress, black shorts and silver/black/white slip-on shoes. She left the residence with a red fox stuffed animal, a maroon journal with pumpkins on it and an orange hair brush. She was wearing a rabbit hair clip.