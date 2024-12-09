Texarkana College Honors Dual Credit Students at DC/TC Complete Day Event at Liberty Eylau High School

Sponsor

On December 5th, 2024, as part of Texarkana College’s ongoing collaboration with partnering school districts, Texarkana College and Liberty Eylau High School hosted DC/TC Complete Day at Liberty Eylau High School. This special event honored Dual Credit students who have successfully completed 15 or more college credit hours. This event celebrated the hard work and dedication of these students as they continue on the path to academic success.

During the ceremony, students were honored with certificates recognizing their achievements. In addition, they received a graduation cord and had the opportunity to sign a DC/TC Complete banner, which will be proudly displayed at the school. Dr. Mary Ellen Young, Dean of Liberal and Performing Arts, Social Sciences, and Honors College and Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society advisor, will be leading the event, joined by TC Coordinator of Dual Credit – Ken Smith. Members of Texarkana College Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society Zeta Sigma Chapter, TC Honors College, Liberty Eylau Counselor, Holly Swecker, Academic Coaches for Dual Credit, Coordinator of Recruitment, Taylor Richard, and TC Board President, Derrick McGary helped with the presentation.

The DC/TC Complete Day underscores the importance of early college credit opportunities and college completion, preparing students for future academic and career success.

To access a photo file from the Liberty Eylau DC/TC Complete Day, visit https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjBU8EL. For more information about Texarkana College’s Dual Credit program, visit www.texarkanacollege.edu.

