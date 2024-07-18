48th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival August 8th-10th

Sponsor

Hope, Arkansas – The excitement is building as the 48th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival gears up to welcome multi-award-winning country artist Rodney Atkins as the headliner for this year’s highly anticipated concert event. Known for his chart-topping hits and genuine, down-to-earth charm, Atkins promises to deliver a memorable performance that will have festival-goers on their feet and singing along all night long.

Rodney Atkins, one of Country Music’s biggest stars, has reached remarkable heights in his career, including being named the Top New Male Vocalist at the ACM Awards. His single “Watching You” not only topped the charts but was also declared the Number One Song of the Decade by Country Aircheck, earning the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” Award.

With an impressive track record boasting six Number One singles, eight Top 5 singles, and 3.8 billion career streams, Atkins continues to be recognized as one of the most powerful voices in Country Music. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. He has also sold over 11.4 million units and earned ten career Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications to date, including his latest Gold-certified single, “Caught Up In The Country (feat. The Fisk Jubilee Singers),” which also set the record for the longest-running single (at the time) in Billboard Country Airplay history at 57 weeks. Atkins has performed on NBC’s TODAY Show, GMA’s Strahan & Sara, and FOX & Friends.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rodney Atkins to the 48th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival,” said festival organizer, Christy Burns. “His undeniable talent, combined with his genuine connection to his fans, makes him the perfect headliner for this year’s event. Get ready for an unforgettable night of music, laughter, and good old-fashioned fun!”

Tickets are available for purchase at the Hope-Hempstead County Chamber of Commerce as well as online at www.hopemelonfest.com. General admission tickets are $25 for adults, with day-of-show tickets available for $30. Children’s tickets will be $10, and reserved seating tickets will be $45.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of Rodney Atkins live in concert at the 48th Annual Hope Watermelon Festival. Get your tickets early and join us for a night of unforgettable music, delicious food, and endless fun!

For more information and ticket purchases, visit www.hopemelonfest.com