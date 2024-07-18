Two-Day Community Clean Up Scheduled for Beverly

Sponsor

A community clean-up has been scheduled for the Beverly neighborhood to assist residents with clearing storm debris from their properties. Clean-ups will be held Friday and Saturday, July 19th and 20th, with volunteers meeting at 901 Lumpkin Street, Texarkana, TX, starting at 8:00 a.m.

Dumpster roll-offs will be available for volunteers and city crews to discard debris from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. Once roll-offs are no longer in the area, the Public Works Department is instructing residents to place storm-related debris in the right-of-way for city crews to haul off. This will help alleviate costs for homeowners and residents by eliminating the need for private debris removal services.

President of Believe in Beverly Neighborhood Association Kristi Kendrick is asking for assistance from the community.

“Our community center has been open and serving Beverly in any capacity that we can, and we will always be there as a beacon of life for our community,” says Kendrick. “What we currently need now is manpower and help in removing debris from the private residences in order for the city and utility companies to take next steps.”

The City of Texarkana, Texas will also be waiving permit fees from storm related damage in the Beverly neighborhood due to state and federal disaster declarations. While permits and inspections are still required, these fees include essential repairs such as electrical work, plumbing, roofing, and HVAC systems, which are crucial for restoring normalcy and ensuring the safety and comfort of residents.

For more information on permits, please contact the Development Services Department at (903) 798-3912. To apply for a permit, please visit public.mygov.us/tx_texarkana.

If you would like to join in the community clean up, please contact Kristi Kendrick at (903) 733-1179.