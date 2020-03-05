AHS 2020 Four States Band Master Scholarship Award Recipient

Advertisement
AHS senior Josh Green recently received the 2020 Four States Band Master Scholarship Award. Josh was chosen as the $500.00 scholarship award recipient by a Four States Bandmaster committee that reviewed Josh’s essay and his list of musical achievements which include three-time All-State Jazz Band, All-State Concert Band, and Hendrix College Honor Band.
Upon graduation from Arkansas High School, Josh will attend Southern Arkansas University and major in Music Education.
