AHS: New Traffic Flow for Student Pick-Up and Drop-Off

To improve traffic flow and ensure a safer pick-up and drop-off process on the Arkansas High School campus, we are implementing a new traffic flow pattern.

Starting Monday, November 11, ALL car rider vehicles will enter the AHS campus from E. 18th Street (located between Buhrman Field and the Maintenance buildings). Vehicles will proceed towards the back of the high school to pick up and drop off students.

This new route is designed to streamline traffic and enhance safety for our students and staff. We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we make this transition. Your adherence to this new pattern will help us create a smoother and more secure environment for everyone on campus.

Thank you for your attention to this important update.

