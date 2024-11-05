A&M-Texarkana Appoints Pete Mann to Serve as University Police Chief

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana has announced the hiring of Pete Mann to fill the role of Chief of the A&M-Texarkana University Police Department. Chief Mann was officially sworn into service by A&M-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander in a ceremony on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Originally from California, Mann worked in corrections and law enforcement for Santa Clara County and the San Jose Police Department as well as the Oceanside and Carlsbad police departments. His family moved to Texarkana in 2007, where he worked for the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department and the Texarkana Texas Police Department before helping to establish the Pleasant Grove ISD Police Department, where he served as Chief for three years. Prior to his career in civilian law enforcement Mann served as a Security Policeman for the United States Air Force. In total he has logged an impressive 32 years in law enforcement.

“We are excited to announce that the university has hired Pete Mann to serve as its next Chief of Police,” said Texas A&M University-Texarkana President Dr. Ross Alexander. “The safety of our students, faculty, staff, and guests is always our first priority. As a career law enforcement officer Chief Mann brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role, and we look forward to his leadership on campus.”

“One of the things that has struck me over the years about TAMUT is how everyone who works here speaks of what a great place it is to work,” said Mann. “That and being part of an institution in the midst of such amazing growth were very intriguing to me. Starting with Dr. Alexander, I have been made to feel extremely welcome and I look forward to working with the TAMUT team.”

Texas A&M University-Texarkana Police Department officers maintain the safety and security of the university 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. In 2023 the university earned Best Practices re-accreditation through the Texas Police Chief’s Association. The lengthy and thorough accreditation process takes place every four years and has been earned by fewer than 200 of the state’s 2800 law enforcement agencies.

UPD Mission: It is the mission of the TAMUT Police Department to support the University’s core mission of higher education by establishing and maintaining a campus environment that is safe, and conducive to learning. To this end, the University Police Department will strive to create a tangible perception of safety throughout the campus community through visibility, vigilance, and service. The University Police Department is committed to the suppression of crime and preservation of order, and will endeavor to achieve these conditions through fair, courteous, and impartial enforcement of the law. The University Police Department will provide service to the campus community with the highest level of professionalism and ethical standards.



