AHS Students Advance to National Educators Rising Competition

Nine students from Arkansas HighSchool (AHS) are gearing up torepresent their school and the state ofArkansas at the National EducatorsRise competition in Washington,D.C. This outstanding achievementmarks the second consecutive yearthat AHS students have secured spotsin the national competition.

Educators Rising is a transformativeprogram that nurtures the nextgeneration of highly skilled professional educators, instilling a sense of service and community engagement in high school students. By providing a structured pathway from high school onwards, Educators Rising empowers districts to cultivate their own pool of talented educators through a “grow your own” initiative. Additionally, the program prioritizes teacher diversity, equipping students with tools and resources tailored to address the needs of diverse student populations and encouraging exploration of teaching as a profession among a broader spectrum of students.

“I am so overwhelmingly proud of our students and what all they have accomplished so far this year, but we are not done yet! Now comes the hard part,” McLelland remarked, highlighting the ongoing dedication and perseverance required as the students prepare to compete at the national level. The AHS students will embark on their journey to Washington, D.C., on June 28th, ready to showcase their skills and passion for education on a national platform.