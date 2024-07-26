Sponsor

Alva Alene Burnett, 92, of Maud, Texas passed away on July 24, 2024. She was born January 17, 1932, to John and Birdie McCommes in Sims, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James Burnett.

Survivors include her sister Juda Hillis of Maud, Texas; several nieces and nephews along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Michael Mauldin officiating.

