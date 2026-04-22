Arkansas High Alum Scooter Wilder Returns to the Mound While Battling Cancer

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Arkansas High alumnus Scooter Wilder returned to the mound in a powerful moment of strength and community support this week, pitching the first inning of both the Razorback Softball and Baseball games while in the midst of his battle against cancer.

Wilder, who was diagnosed on February 6, has spent the past two months undergoing treatment and home visits. Despite the challenges, he has experienced a remarkable early recovery — one fueled by unwavering support from his church family, his loved ones, and his Razorback community.

That support was on full display yesterday as the stands filled with fans wearing lime green shirts, the color symbolizing lymphoma awareness. The crowd’s energy created an atmosphere of unity and encouragement as Wilder took the field.

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For Wilder, the moment was about more than his own fight.

“Being out here is raising awareness not just for me, but for everybody that’s going through this,” he said.

Wilder’s story continues to inspire many across the region. His family is sharing updates and messages through his CaringBridge page, where supporters can follow his journey and donate to assist with his treatment.

As he continues to fight with determination and faith, Wilder’s return to the mound stands as a reminder of the strength of community — and the power of showing up for one another.