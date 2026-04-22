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Trial Begins For Sex Offender Accused Of Molesting Another Child

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A jury was selected Tuesday in Bowie County to decide the

fate of a man accused of molesting a minor teen in 2022 while already

required to register as a sex offender for misconduct with a 16-year-old

boy in 2011.

Opening statements and testimony are expected to begin Wednesday morning in

the trial of Gary Lynn Crouch, 46, in proceedings before Fifth District

Judge Bill Miller.

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Crouch is accused of misconduct with a girl in 2022 that involved

inappropriate touching and “grinding,” according to court records. He is

charged with three counts of indecency with a child by contact.

The alleged victim reportedly is a biological female who prefers to be

identified as a male. Crouch is married to the child’s mother but the child

had been living in Idaho, had not seen the mother in more than five years

and was visiting his mother for a month at her and Crouch’s residence in De

Kalb, Texas, during the summer of 2022, according to a probable cause

affidavit.

The alleged abuse was reported in 2023 and the teen underwent a forensic

interview in Idaho that year.

Crouch allegedly took steps to get the child alone during the summer 2022

visit and kissed and fondled the child when there was opportunity. Crouch

reportedly gave the alleged victim a promise ring to symbolize “purity to

God and him” and told them that “being gay is a sin.”

Crouch allegedly told the child in 2022 that he “could go to jail for

this,” after inappropriate touching. The child’s mother allegedly told them

not to tell because it would mean Crouch could no longer preach at area

churches and that she and another child living with Crouch, would have no

place to go if he went to jail.

Indecency with a child by contact is typically punishable by two to 20

years in prison, however, the Bowie County District Attorney’s Office has

filed a notice that it intends to seek an enhanced punishment for Crouch of

up to life in prison if he is found guilty. Crouch was previously convicted

of prohibited sexual conduct involving a 16-year-old boy.

In that case, Crouch allegedly abused a 16-year-old boy along with his

wife, the mother of the current alleged victim, who is now 19.

In December 2011, Crouch pleaded guilty in Bowie County to prohibited

sexual conduct and received a 10-year probation as part of a plea

agreement. Less than a year later, Crouch violated his conditions of

probation by running afoul of a custody order in Florida involving other

children.

In 2012, Crouch’s probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve a

10-year prison sentence.

After his arrest on the most recent charges, Crouch posted a $75,000 bond

and was released from custody. His bond was revoked in February after

officials determined he was living with a felon/convicted sex offender in

violation of his bond conditions.

Crouch remains in Bowie County custody.

The state is represented by Assistant District Attorney Christina Flanigan.

Crouch is represented by Jeff Harrelson of Texarkana and Val Jones of

Marshall, Texas.