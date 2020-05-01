Arkansas High Collegiate Academy Application Deadline Extended to June 1

Advertisement

The application deadline to apply for the Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy has been extended to Monday, June 1, 2020. Students who will be entering the 10th grade can apply to the academy. Students must be enrolled or be eligible to become enrolled as a Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) student and meet the collegiate academy entrance requirements to attend. The academy is a public school that is free of charge and is located on the University of Arkansas-Texarkana campus.

The Arkansas High School Collegiate Academy is a partnership between the Texarkana Arkansas School District (TASD) and the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The goal of the academy is to provide students with a three-year curriculum that allows them the opportunity to complete a high school diploma and an associate degree simultaneously. To view a short overview video of the Arkansas High Collegiate Academy click here: https://youtu.be/XNsIJgecS3Q

Students must submit the collegiate academy application and college entrance scores by June 1, 2020. To apply, visit https://www.uaht.edu/arkansas-high-collegiate-academy/. To schedule an Accuplacer exam, call 870-722-8247 or 870-722-8174.

For questions about eligibility or a paper application, contact Mikki Curtis, Dean of Secondary Programs at mikki.curtis@uaht.edu or 870-722-8133.

