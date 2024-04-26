Waste Management of Texas, Inc Transitioning to Automated Sideload Trucks

Sponsor

Waste Management of Texas, Inc. (WM) Hauling, in Texarkana has provided waste disposal services to residents, communities, businesses, and industries in Texarkana for many years. WM is enhancing the solid waste collection service by launching automated collection services across the City of Texarkana, Texas. The new automated service is intended to make residential waste collection more efficient, cleaner, and safer.

Beginning May 1, 2024, WM will start a transition period to collect residential waste carts using an Automated Sideload (ASL) truck. The truck can only collect waste within the cart; trash placed outside the cart will not be collected. Residents may call Texarkana Water Utilities at (903) 798-3800 to request a second cart. Carts must be placed outside at the curb by 7:00 AM and be clear from other objects for WM to service the carts. The price for residents will remain the same until 2025.

In addition to changes in cart collection, WM is introducing a new bulk waste collection program. WM will collect up to four cubic yards of bulk waste from residents once a month. Residents will receive a brochure with information about bulk collection, guidelines, and schedule in the mail throughout the transition period.

For more information contact the local WM office at 903-276-9660 or aetue@wm.com or visit https://www.texarkanatexas.gov/194/Waste-Collection-Recycling.

