Arkansas High School Names Corey Garrett as Head Boys Basketball Coach

Arkansas High School is proud to announce the hiring of Corey Garrett as the new Head Boys Basketball Coach. With more than two decades of coaching experience and a championship pedigree, Coach Garrett brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and passion to the Razorback basketball program.

Coach Garrett has an extensive background in both education and athletics. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies from Arkansas State University and recently completed a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Southeastern Oklahoma State University. His career in education spans across physical education, special education, and career development, serving in various roles at Earle and Marion Schools.

On the court, Garrett is a proven winner. His coaching career includes an impressive 221–67 record as Head Girls Basketball Coach at Earle High School, where he led his team to two state championships. He has also served as an assistant coach on four state championship boys teams, and coached at the national level with the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League, USA Basketball, and NCAA Basketball Academy.

“We are excited to welcome Coach Garrett to Arkansas High,” said Superintendent Dr. Lloyd Jackson. “His commitment to excellence, ability to develop talent, and dedication to student-athletes will be a tremendous asset to our basketball program and the entire school community.”

Coach Garrett’s résumé also boasts the development of 11 scholarship athletes, including five Division I players. Most recently, he was part of the USA Basketball coaching staff that won the 2023 15U National Championship.

“I’m honored to lead the Arkansas High School boys basketball program,” said Coach Garrett. “My goal is to build a culture of discipline, growth, and competitiveness—on and off the court. I’m ready to get to work and continue the proud tradition of Razorback basketball.”

Coach Garrett will officially assume his new role effective immediately and is already planning off-season conditioning and development programs for returning players.

