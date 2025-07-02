Murder remains unsolved on ten-year anniversary of pilot’s death

Sponsor

Michael Scott Roberts, 40, was found dead in his Texarkana, Ark., home July 2, 2015, by family members who were concerned by unanswered phone calls.

Roberts was a pilot who flew charter flights and a father of one. Roberts’ brother found his lifeless body 10 years ago.

The murder remains unsolved.

“We grieve with the Roberts family and hope that the one lead needed to solve this case happens soon,” Texarkana, Ark., Police Department spokeswoman Kristi Bennett told TXK Today in a news release seven years ago. “We know that someone knows something, and however insignificant that person may feel the information is, we implore you to come forward and share it with us.”

Bennett said the department is leaving no stone unturned.

“All evidence, information, leads, and tips have been followed up on immediately,” Bennett said. “We have sought assistance from the FBI Little Rock and the Texarkana office as well as a retired Texas Ranger homicide investigator, who spent his entire career investigating homicides and now spends his time as a consultant.”

Bennett said investigators are actively following the trails of suspects who have been developed since the killing. Roberts’ murder is the only unsolved murder on the books in Texarkana, Ark., Bennett said. Roberts was shot multiple times and police don’t believe theft was a motive.

“We have assembled the puzzle that paints a broad picture of Scott’s life and all we need is that one piece of the puzzle to further this investigation and bring justice to the person or people who committed this act,” Bennett said. “We won’t give up. We will have a complete resolve before we are done.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.